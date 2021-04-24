Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" will begin at Yonkers Avenue and Central Park Avenue near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.
It will cause intermittent street closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT *** Yonkers Ave / Central Park Ave street closures - Sat 4/24 11AM - 2PM— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) April 23, 2021
Yonkers Ave at CPA, incl surrounding roadways and thruway ramps, will exp intermittent street closures, lane restrictions, and heavy congestion tom. Avoid the area.#YonkersPD @CityofYonkers pic.twitter.com/c42Cv2ZmKc
A memorial service then takes place at 4 p.m. at the Barclays Center.
The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.
For those unable to get inside, a video feed of the service will be made available.
No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.
Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.
DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."
DMX was a father of 15 children.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.