FIRST LOOK: Chicago celebs headline 'All in Illinois' PSA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is thinking about "the nurses, the doctors, all the people that are out there saving lives."
"I'd like to thank the people on the front lines," says Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane.
This pair of Windy City celebrities joined other Chicago standouts for a new "All in Illinois" PSA expected to be released by Governor JB Pritzker's office Tuesday afternoon.
The video, first shared exclusively with ABC 7 ahead of the 30-second ad's launch, is the latest effort by Pritzker to rally Illinoisans and encourage them follow the statewide "stay at home" order in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
With increasingly warmer spring weather, this public push has become all the more urgent for for public and health officials.
Lightfoot shutdown popular city spots including the lakefront and 606 trails after crowds swarmed to parks late March; temperatures climbed again Tuesday, topping 70 degrees.
"Yes, it's nice outside, crack a window or spend time in your backyard...But please: do not meet up with your friends or congregate in public spaces," the governor pleaded at the start of a Twitter thread Tuesday morning.
Yes, it's nice outside - crack a window or spend time in your backyard.
But please: do not meet up with your friends or congregate in public spaces.
Your neighbors' lives depend on it.
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 7, 2020
"Your neighbors' lives depend on it," he said.
The state hopes this new PSA along with other pieces of the campaign, which launched last Thursday, will increase social distancing and inspire Illinois residents during this challenging time.
"As Illinoisans continue to practice social distancing to stay healthy, 'All in Illinois' is a way to unite residents across the state and remind them we are all in this together," said the governor's press release announcing the campaign.
Other PSAs feature Illinois natives like actress Jane Lynch and "Princess Bride" star Mandy Patinkin.
"It's the very least we can do to stay in and keep physical distance from our neighbors and our fellow citizens. Remember that all of us can transmit the disease even if we have no symptoms," reminded Patinkin in his video.
"We are all in for Illinois," said Lynch while holding her dog in a PSA, adding, "Stay the hec home."
