First Loop Activate 2018 pop-up event Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) --Free pop-up art in an unexpected place is happening Thursday night.
The Chicago Loop Alliance is kicking off their Activate summer series on Chicago's Riverwalk with Activate: Evo's Bazaar. It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Riverwalk at Wabash and Upper Wacker. There's a lot to see and it's free!
ABC7's Tanja Babich spoke with Kalindi Parikh, the Placemaking Manger of the Chicago Loop Alliance.
There will be live art installations, live music, performance art and more. Admission and snacks are free. Drinks are available for purchase.
Four Activate events will take place throughout the summer on June 7, July 12, August 16 and September 13.
For more information visit: http://loopchicago.com/activate