CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall florals were in bloom Friday night at the Garfield Park Conservatory.The conservatory hosed Fleurotica, a fashion show in which all of the garments are created from flowers and plants by floral designers. There was also a special performance by the Joffrey Community Engagement's Exelon Strobel dancers.ABC7's Roz Varon served as the event's emcee.