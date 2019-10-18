Community & Events

'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-born artist Hebru Brantley is opening up his first interactive exhibit, titled "Nevermore Park," in Pilsen.

"This thing was intended to have a sense of escapism a sense of fantastical," Brantley said. The artist is best known for his aviator-goggle-wearing characters " Flyboy" and "Lil Mama." "Nevermore is the first time that there's been any sort of prescribed narrative to the characters," he explained.

Brantley, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, has his work all over the city. Two of them are in Pilsen, one on Peoria Street and one on 18th Street. Now, he's bringing the characters to life. Nevermore Park is an interactive exhibit, and addresses ideas around nostalgia, power and hope, common themes in his art. Brantley's instillation includes locations that have deep, personal meaning.

"The newsstand one is a key location in the story," he said. "Two, it sort of has its personal reference to me because you know as a kid who grew up on comics and cartoons I've spent a lot of time on Michigan Avenue at the newsstand before they sort of became obsolete."

The other key location in the instillation is known as "Kirby's," the hangout spot for Brantley's characters

"I think it's sort of the amalgam of, like, my experiences growing up in Chicago, you know, being a kid from the South Side. It is an exploration of youthful expression, it's an exploration of community; people coming together and, you know, having a general sense of self and that worth and appreciation. And I think a lot of the characters really exude that," he said.

His characters are favorites of Chicago native Chance the Rapper. Both artists teamed up in 2016 for Chance's "Angel's" music video, which was an homage to Chicago.

Brantley hopes the public experiences his characters on a more intimate level.

"Those characters were only seen in galleries or museums, and I wanted to sort of expand that and create a space that allowed people to participate a little bit more," he explained. "I hope that you know people can just walk away feeling a bit inspired."

Doors are set to open on October 24 and tickets are available at https://nevermorepark.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspilsenchicagoartchance the rapperarts & culture
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike carries on for 2nd day Friday
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
Social Security robocalls are top reported phone scam, cost $17M so far in 2019
Northwestern's first Friday night football game met with apprehension
Some workplaces offer parents support as CTU strike keeps schools closed
Meet the Chicago family behind classic Mold-A-Rama toy machines
Show More
Man indicted after driving through Schaumburg mall
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
Man hides in Costco, steals more than $13K worth of jewelry
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, not as cold
More TOP STORIES News