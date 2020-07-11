2 food drives aim to give basic supplies to families struggling with food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic

Supplies needed:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The community is coming together to help those struggling from food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.Two food drives in Chicago's Loop and South Loop are being held Saturday to help families get basic supplies while convenience and grocery stores are slowly re-opening or permanently closed.The Auditorium Theatre on Ida B. Wells Drive is hosting a food and supply drive, benefiting the Brave Space Alliance and other community organizations that are providing much needed-aid to Chicagoans experiencing financial hardship. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Organizers will be collecting baby supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).The Roosevelt Collection Shops in the South Loop is also hosting a food drive. People can drop of donation at 1023 S Delano Court from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.The shops are partnering with "Englewood Community Strong" to give away food and dry goods to help residents in that neighborhood.The Roosevelt Collection Shops will also host a blood drive next Saturday.: infant snack packs/squeezes, teething cookies, toddler bars, diapers and pull-ups, baby wipes/flushable wipes, baby formula, nursery water: mini first aid kits, pocket tissues, antibiotic ointments, face masks: snacks such as chips, goldfish, granola bars, fruit cups, bananas and oranges, Uncrustables sandwiches; any non-perishable items, such as cup noodles, canned beans/veggies, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, juice and water bottles: deodorant, toothpaste, bar soap, condoms, tampons, and sanitary napkins: paper towels, dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent, facial tissues, toilet paper, hand sanitizer