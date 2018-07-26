Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol

CHICAGO (WLS) --Fiesta del Sol opens Thursday afternoon.
The annual festival is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest, bringing about 1.3 million participants to Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, which was recently named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world by Forbes Magazine.
"We've been cool way before that title, but Fiesta del Sol is one of the reasons," said Sandra Ramirez, chair of Fiesta del Sol.
The summertime staple features a variety of entertainment, food, activities and community resources.
Fiesta del Sol is run by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, which provides opportunities for young people via training and college scholarships.
