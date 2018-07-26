COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol

EMBED </>More Videos

072618-wls-fiesta-guest-11a-vid (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fiesta del Sol opens Thursday afternoon.

The annual festival is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest, bringing about 1.3 million participants to Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, which was recently named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world by Forbes Magazine.

"We've been cool way before that title, but Fiesta del Sol is one of the reasons," said Sandra Ramirez, chair of Fiesta del Sol.

The summertime staple features a variety of entertainment, food, activities and community resources.

Fiesta del Sol is run by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, which provides opportunities for young people via training and college scholarships.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Fiesta del Sol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfiesta del solfoodLatinofestivallive musicPilsenChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
1st annual Bark at the Ball park with Chicago Dogs baseball Tuesday
2018 Taste of Korea Festival
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon
2018 Highwood Bloody Mary Fest & competition
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Show More
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments called 'hate speech'
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
Man shot in Rogers Park near Loyola University Chicago
More News