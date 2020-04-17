CHICAGO (WLS) -- Run for fun and on your own time!
Northern Illinois Food Bank's Foodie 5K is totally virtual this year.
Right now the food bank is packing nearly 10,000 emergency food boxes a week to help people at risk of food insecurity. All funds raised for the virtual 5K will benefit the Food Bank at a time when its services and programs are more critical than ever to feeding neighbors in need during COVID-19.
So how does a virtual food bank work?
On race day you can complete your run any way you want, on your own time. Whether you're a treadmill warrior, neighborhood runner or an avid walker you can complete your 5k any which way.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to check out this fun overview of what to expect from a virtual race experience.
Last year, the Foodie 5Ks attracted more than 2,000 participants and raised more than $200,000 to support the Food Bank's efforts of solving hunger across its 13-county service area, which helped provide more than $1.6 million in groceries for hungry neighbors.
"Since its inception, the Foodie 5K race series has raised more than $1.1 million, which has helped provide an impressive $8.9 million worth of groceries to neighbors right here in Northern Illinois," Fisher said.
Northern Illinois Food Bank's Foodie 5K goes virtual
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News