For Kobe and Gigi Bryant: Watch memorial service live

LOS ANGELES, California -- Thousands of mourners began gathering at Staples Center on Monday morning to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant nearly a month after they were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash.The memorial service, dubbed "A Celebration of Life," will begin at noon CT for 20,000 people at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.Details on speakers and performers were not announced in advance, though the service will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.Fans began arriving hours ahead of the public memorial. Among them was 72-year-old Bob Melendez, who says he has been a Lakers season ticket holder for 40 years. Melendez says that after seeing Bryant play for many years he couldn't imagine missing it. He wore a black No. 24 jersey and Lakers jacket he bought for Bryant's final game."I'd never dreamed I'd be wearing this" at Bryant's memorial, he said.Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the newly renamed nonprofit, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides opportunities to young people through sports.Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.