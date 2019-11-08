multiple sclerosis

Former Blackhawks player Bryan Bickell creates foundation to help those living with MS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bryan Bickell won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and is back in Chicago, but not seeking a hat trick.

Bickell was a famed hockey player who was forced to retired from the sport after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Now, the former left winger is working to help people living with MS.

Bickell, his wife Amanda, and their dogs Dixie and Daisy joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to discuss their foundation "Bick's Pits" and how they use pups to help their cause.

RELATED: Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Bick's Pits creates awareness about misunderstood dogs labeled "pit bulls," and works with the dogs to assist abused children and adults living with MS.

A calendar available for the holidays features dogs waiting to meet their forever family. Learn more about the foundation here: bickellfoundation.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdogschicago blackhawkspit bullmultiple sclerosis
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
Chef Jeff's Recipe for Hope with MS
Hundreds gather at Soldier Field for Walk MS Chicago
MS advocate shares her story to raise awareness
WATCH: 8 celebrities living with multiple sclerosis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
United Center raises the game for concession foods
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
Show More
Nonprofit helps turn Chicago students into entrepreneurs
Skeletal remains found in Blue Island underground vault: Sheriff
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
More TOP STORIES News