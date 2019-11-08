Former Blackhawks player Bryan Bickell creates foundation to help those living with MS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bryan Bickell won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and is back in Chicago, but not seeking a hat trick.
Bickell was a famed hockey player who was forced to retired from the sport after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Now, the former left winger is working to help people living with MS.
Bickell, his wife Amanda, and their dogs Dixie and Daisy joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to discuss their foundation "Bick's Pits" and how they use pups to help their cause.
Bick's Pits creates awareness about misunderstood dogs labeled "pit bulls," and works with the dogs to assist abused children and adults living with MS.
A calendar available for the holidays features dogs waiting to meet their forever family. Learn more about the foundation here: bickellfoundation.org
