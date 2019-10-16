Fox Lake boy with cerebral palsy, youth football team honored by former NFL players

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy with special needs and the youth football team in Fox Lake that once honored him received a special celebration Tuesday from former National Football League players.
Last weekend, the Grant Jr. Bulldogs youth football team made Bryson Jenkins an honorary captain for the day, even giving him the chance to score a touchdown.
Tuesday, Bryson and the Bulldogs were honored by the former NFL players.
Former football players came bearing gifts. Many of them said they were touched by the young players.
"It's a testament to the parenting. It's a testament to the coaching, and it's a testament to the community," said former NFL player Corey Mays.
"They went to the referees on their own and asked if they can bring him out on the field and that touched our hearts," said Tom Serpento, Exeutive Diretor at the NFL Players Association Chicago Chapter.
Bryson received a signed official pro football, a plaque, jerseys and several other football treasures.
"For us it has been it has been heartwarming to see he's getting all this support and he's being accepted," said Brittany Jenkins, his mother. "It's a feel-good moment for us."
