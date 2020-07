Home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright rolls down street in Glencoe

EMBED >More News Videos Crews move the Booth Cottage, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, to a new site in Glencoe.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Frank Lloyd Wright designed house in Glencoe has been moved to a new site Tuesday morning.The world famous architect designed the Booth Cottage in 1913.The Glencoe Historical Society helped arrange the move to preserve the cottage and save it from destruction.People were encouraged to watch it while practicing safe distancing as it drives down Franklin Avenue to its new home.The Glencoe Historical Society said the move will make it the third-most concentrated area of Wright-designed buildings.