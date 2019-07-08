Community & Events

Free CPS Safe Haven summer program begins Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first day for Chicago's Safe Haven program.

Safe Haven provides free anti-violence workshops for youth, focusing on positive conflict-resolution, anger management and more.

The program is available at 37 sites across Chicago on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August 16. Meals will be provided at all of them.

The 10-year-old Safe Haven program is a partnership between the Chicago Public Schools and several faith-based organizations.

For more information and a complete list of Safe Haven sites, visit blogs.cps.edu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicago public schoolscps
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
68 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Chicago police involved in shooting on NW Side
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Jury to consider death penalty for Brendt Christensen in murder of Chinese scholar
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Show More
Man killed in single car accident on Sheridan and Devon
Robie House, Unity Temple among 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico defeats U.S. men's soccer team
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple missing in Barbados
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Monday
More TOP STORIES News