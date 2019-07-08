CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the first day for Chicago's Safe Haven program.
Safe Haven provides free anti-violence workshops for youth, focusing on positive conflict-resolution, anger management and more.
The program is available at 37 sites across Chicago on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August 16. Meals will be provided at all of them.
The 10-year-old Safe Haven program is a partnership between the Chicago Public Schools and several faith-based organizations.
For more information and a complete list of Safe Haven sites, visit blogs.cps.edu.
Free CPS Safe Haven summer program begins Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News