Northern Illinois Food Bank provides free meals for kids all summer in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Free summer meals will be available to children all summer long in Aurora thanks to the Norther Illinois Food Bank.
The Meals on the Move program provides food for kids under 18 at different parks throughout Aurora. The meals do not require any type of registration or ID. Parents or guardians can just grab them and go, and there are both drive-thru and walk-up pickup options.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday two breakfast and two lunch means are available per child from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Phillips Park Visitors Center located at 1000 Ray Moses Drive, and then from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at New Haven Park, located at 569 New Haven Avenue.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays three breakfast and three lunch meals are available per child from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park at 259 S. Russel Avenue and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. at McCarty Park at 350 East Galena Blvd.
Meals will be given out until August 6. For more information, visit www.aurora-il.org/SummerMeals.
