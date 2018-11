There are free Thanksgiving meals being served all over the city for those in need Thursday.The Reverend Jesse Jackson hosts a lunch for 500 guests at the Rainbow Push Headquarters at 930 E. 50th St. beginning at 11 a.m.The Salvation Army and Levy Restaurants are providing Thanksgiving feasts for 2,700 people. That's at 825 N. Christiana Ave. starting at 11 a.m.There's also a Catholic Charities Lunch hosted by Cardinal Cupich for the homeless at 721 N. LaSalle at 11:30 a.m.