COMMUNITY & EVENTS

From pizza police to infrastructure, here's what got Chicago tweeting this week

Photo: @onetailatatime/Twitter

By Hoodline
Celebrating National Pizza Day in Chicago is easy enough, but four police officers took it further last week.

The video was a hit on social media, with the department's tweet becoming one of the most-liked and -shared among Chicago's Twitter users, with 1,986 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- over 3.3 million posted between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 -- ran the gamut from crumbling infrastructure to local politics to a good news story that could easily have turned out differently.

It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Chicago's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested in the past week.

WGN's reporting on the city's roads and bridges captured your attention on social media:


These two tweets from @BenBradleyTV together accounted for more than 500 Twitter reactions by people in Chicago:


Chicago police also expressed condolences to their counterparts in New York City following the death of a detective during a robbery investigation. More than 680 other Chicagoans had lined up to back the blue on Twitter, as of this writing:


Also high on the list of top local tweets, with 419 interactions, was this from @LoyolaChicago. Third-grader Juliet did a school project on Sister Jean, then met the Ramblers' chaplain and highest-profile booster at a game:


What else captured your attention on Twitter?

@MikeLoweReports' tweet paying homage to gone-but-not-forgotten Dominick's tallied over 100 local retweets, quotes, replies and favorites from users in Chicago:

Is a guaranteed minimum income a good idea for Chicago? Let the debate begin:


You were struck by the fire department's reminder of the danger of CO2, after a near-tragedy:


And finally, this mom and baby are doing well thanks to help from a CTA driver, the baby's father, another passenger, and a bit of good luck:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineChicago
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Evanston's first black mayor remembered as trailblazer, history maker
Family throws surprise party for woman's 100th birthday in Bridgeview
Residents on SW Side say mail delivery is inconsistent, slow
Chinese New Year Parade held in Chinatown in Chicago
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant to be shut down Friday night
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape
Spring Training 2019: Addison Russell breaks his silence
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Show More
Kaepernick, Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
Bodycam video released after woman says rifles pointed at boy, 6
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Functionality, safety and fun prominent at Chicago Auto Show
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
More News