froSkate seeks to add diversity to Chicago skateboarding community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Chicago organization wants to add diversity to what its members call a typically homogeneous community -- skateboarding.

Karlie Thornton learned to skate last year, but she wanted to find more people who looked like her at skate parks. So, she formed froSkate, a women-centered skateboard crew.

She said it's easy to be intimidated without support when skateboarding in public and hopes to have more events on the South and West sides soon.

They've organized some protests, pop-up skate parks, mural reveals and movie nights in the park so far and are hosting a "mural skate" and "skate-in theater" next Saturday.

The mural skate is at 3 p.m., and the skate-in theater is at 8 p.m. at 79th Street and Stony Island Avenue. Admission is free.

Visit froskate.com for more information.
