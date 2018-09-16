COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fulton Market Harvest Fest wraps Sunday

The Fulton Market Harvest Fest finishes Sunday.

Fulton Market Harvest Fest wraps up Sunday, but there is still plenty of time to check out the event.

Chef Stephanie Izard of Girl & The Goat created the festival and joined ABC7 live from the festival grounds.

The Fulton Market Harvest Festival opens at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. on Fulton Market between Halsted Street and Peoria Street.

Admission is free, but there is a suggested $10 donation to the Pilot Light organization.

For more information, visit fultonmarketfest.com.
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalfun stufffoodChicagoWest Loop
