Fulton Market Harvest Fest wraps Sunday

Fulton Market Harvest Fest wraps up Sunday, but there is still plenty of time to check out the event.
Chef Stephanie Izard of Girl & The Goat created the festival and joined ABC7 live from the festival grounds.
The Fulton Market Harvest Festival opens at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. on Fulton Market between Halsted Street and Peoria Street.
Admission is free, but there is a suggested $10 donation to the Pilot Light organization.
For more information, visit fultonmarketfest.com.
