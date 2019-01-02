Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers

A Wednesday evening fundraiser on the city's Near North Side will directly benefit the family of three Chicago police officers who were recently killed in the line of duty.The independently organized fundraiser is being held at Joe's on Weed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with live music by The PriSSillas and an entry fee of $25 per person. The tables inside are lined with all kinds of goods to bid on, including jerseys from some of the city's star athletes."We want to send a message to these families that we will always be there for them, that's what it's all about. We will be here year after year after year to help them and care for them," said Joe O'Neil, fundraiser organizer.Officers Samuel Jimenez, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo all died in uniform days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Their deaths marked the end of a particularly horrific year for the Chicago Police Department."We thought it was important to hit this right away when fresh in people's minds," O'Neil said.So they're starting a new year on a high note."We're hoping to rock everybody, help them relax a little while making money for the families," said Jenny Christoforakis.Christoforakis is not just a member of The PriSSilas, she's also a Chicago police lieutenant with the forensic services division. The performance is personal for her."It's for my family too," she said. "They are my family."All of the money raised Wednesday night will be divided evenly between the three families.