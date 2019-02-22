WORKPLACE SHOOTING

Funerals to be held Friday for 2 Aurora shooting victims

Funerals will be held Friday for two more victims of the Aurora workplace shooting.

Vicente Juarez and Russell Beyer were among the five men killed a week ago Friday at the Henry Pratt facility. Visitation for both men was held Thursday.

Visitation for Juarez was held at the Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego. Juarez was said to be a thoughtful and hardworking father and grandfather.

Beyer worked at Henry Pratt for 20 years. He is survived by two children, Megan and Brett Beyer. His father spoke on behalf of his family during the visitation, saying he was beside himself at the loss of his son.

WATCH: Aurora shooting victims remembered on NIU campus
Some of the victims of the workplace shooting in Aurora were remembered at public visitations and on NIU campus Thursday.



All five of the police officers who were wounded last week at the workplace shooting are now out of the hospital.

(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
