Funerals to be held Friday for 2 Aurora shooting victims

Vicente Juarez and Russell Beyer were among the five men killed a week ago Friday at the Henry Pratt facility. Visitation for both men was held Thursday.
Visitation for Juarez was held at the Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego. Juarez was said to be a thoughtful and hardworking father and grandfather.
Beyer worked at Henry Pratt for 20 years. He is survived by two children, Megan and Brett Beyer. His father spoke on behalf of his family during the visitation, saying he was beside himself at the loss of his son.
All five of the police officers who were wounded last week at the workplace shooting are now out of the hospital.
