Community & Events

'Funnyraiser' brings Englewood community together for night of laughs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago comedian is using his talents to raise money for a nonprofit that aims to improve quality of life in the Englewood neighborhood.

Damon Williams headlined Friday's event called "FUNNYraiser: Let's Do It Again!" It's the event's second year.

The fundraiser benefits nonprofit Teamwork Englewood, which works to build a stronger community and unite the many organizations that serve the South Side neighborhood. The nonprofit also offers workforce development, mentoring and sports leagues within the community.

RELATED: Teamwork Englewood's 2nd annual 'Funnyraiser' shows unseen side of community
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsenglewoodcomedycomedianeventsnonprofitfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police supervisors pushed 'false narrative' in Laquan McDonald shooting: IG report
CTU calls attention to class size as potential strike looms
More fetal remains found in abortion doc's storage unit: AG
Day of the Dead: Loving tributes to family members who died on display in Pilsen
65-year-old Chicago man embarks on marathon milestone
$6K reward offered in unsolved Round Lake Park murder
Informant, judge testify in trial of CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash
Show More
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
Clemency hearing held for woman serving life sentence in '92 murder
Chicago firefighter punched while responding to domestic-related situation
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Free flu shots offered at Chicago clinics, events
More TOP STORIES News