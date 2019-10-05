'Funnyraiser' brings Englewood community together for night of laughs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago comedian is using his talents to raise money for a nonprofit that aims to improve quality of life in the Englewood neighborhood.Damon Williams headlined Friday's event called "FUNNYraiser: Let's Do It Again!" It's the event's second year.The fundraiser benefits nonprofit Teamwork Englewood, which works to build a stronger community and unite the many organizations that serve the South Side neighborhood. The nonprofit also offers workforce development, mentoring and sports leagues within the community.