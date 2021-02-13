Chicago West Side furniture store Rework gives away free furniture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People shopped for furniture at Rework on Chicago's West Side to save money."That's exactly what I need to complete my home office renovation," said Sarah Creehan, customer.Creehan was able to take a filing cabinet home for free.Rework offered one free item to anyone who made a reservation for Saturday."Over time, we accumulate a lot of onesies, twosies," said Mark Knepper, owner.Knepper said the preowned furniture leftovers often get donated to thrift shops. His goal is to keep perfectly usable furniture out of landfills."We just thought during COVID, it'd be a nice gesture for the neighborhood, for people who are at home, might need a comfortable chair, and we would just open it up to the public," Knepper said.Some items Rework has for giveaway include chairs, tables and televisions."As a single mom, it's nice to not have to spend money on this. I've been fortunate enough to work through it all, more broadly speaking, that it's amazing that they're doing this for people," Creehan said.