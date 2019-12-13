Gary to rename street in honor of '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X

GARY, Ind. -- The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X.Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard.Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, in Manhattan.Freeman-Wilson said she''ll issue the Malcolm X order on Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.