Community & Events

Gary to rename street in honor of '60s civil rights leader Malcolm X

July 1964 portrait shows Black Muslim leader Malcolm X. ((AP-PHOTO))

GARY, Ind. -- The city of Gary is renaming a street to honor controversial 1960s civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said one of her last acts in office will be issuing an executive order to rename Virginia Street as Malcolm X Boulevard.

Malcolm X, a Muslim minister who broke away from the Nation of Islam in 1964, was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, in Manhattan.

Freeman-Wilson said she''ll issue the Malcolm X order on Dec. 20. It will take effect July 1 because street signs and addresses will need to be changed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgarycivil rightsstreet renaming
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Police question account of 2 found handcuffed after possible NW Side kidnapping
Family escapes as SUV crashes into Roseland home, killing teen
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
Entrepreneur runs booming pie business from West Side incubator space
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
Dad claims he was racially profiled for driving a brand new Lexus
Show More
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
New bakery in River North puts creative twist on traditional Mexican recipes
Krispy Kreme owners donate $5 million to Holocaust survivors over family's Nazi past
California school friends greet each other with adorable dance
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
More TOP STORIES News