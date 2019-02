People got their pancake fix Sunday morning all while supporting a good cause.The 5th Annual Pancake Breakfast happened today in the city's Beverly neighborhood.Sunday, February 24, 2019Hours: 8 am - 12 pmAddress: 10200 S. WashtenawAdmission: $5 per person; $25 per familyTo learn more about Get Behind the Vest, visit getbehindthevest.org