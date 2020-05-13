Community & Events

Chicago Bar Association offering free legal advice Saturday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have an issue you've been wanting to ask a lawyer? The Chicago Bar Association is offering free legal advice on Saturday.

The association's Call-A-Lawyer program will be taking calls from the public on May 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can reach an attorney by calling (312) 554-2001.

Attorneys will help answer questions, suggest self-help strategies and offer advice to resolve any issues, the association said.

If your questions are beyond the scope of the attorney's practice area, they'll refer you to someone with expertise in the area. You can also contact the association's Lawyer Referral Service, which is a network of more than 200 prescreened lawyers with experience covering almost every area of law.

For more information, visit CBA's website or call 312-554-2001.
