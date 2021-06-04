fyi events

Get Growing! EXPO provides exposure to plants, educational lessons across Chicago area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Get Growing! EXPO provides exposure to plants, educational lessons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue has many plants on display as the Get Growing! EXPO begins June 4.

Tony Abruscato, the founder of the Get Growing Foundation said the organization's mission is to "bring green" to underserved communities and inspire them with what they see as well as educate them in how they can bring plants into their own space.

The Pioneer Court event will last until June 6. The free expo will also take place at Stone Temple Baptist Church and the Brookfield Zoo.

To learn more, visit the website for the Get Growing Foundation, presented by Wintrust.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagostreetervillenorth lawndalebrookfieldbrookfield zooeducationchurchfyi eventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines
Charges filed in girl's 1972 Naperville murder, assault
Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park
Rare Chicago plovers' eggs eaten by skunk
Gov. Pritzker signs IL General Assembly's redistricting maps
Survivors of so-called 'Gone Girl' case reflect on the life-changing experience
Prosecutor gets case of soldier pepper-sprayed during Va. traffic stop
Show More
Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley
Have an Amazon device? The company wants to share your internet
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to HS graduation
Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least Jan. 2023
Chicago moving to Phase 5 with rest of IL, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News