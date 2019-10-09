Get into the fall spirit with a harvest feast at the Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're a few weeks into fall and if you're thinking of having a fall themed party then check this out.
Kat Frerichs with Tigerlily Events joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to give us some decorating ideas.
If you don't want to throw a party at home, you can experience an extraordinary harvest feast at the Lincoln Park Zoo's patio at Café Brauer. The event will feature the best locally sourced ingredients, seasonal vegetables, fruits, whole roasts and wine while dining under the harvest moon.
You can attend one of many harvest feasts planned during the month of October.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite Fall Harvest Dinner.
