Get into the holiday spirit at La Grange's Hometown Holiday

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year to see Santa and do some local shopping while you're at it.

The little village of La Grange, which is just 13 miles from downtown Chicago, is getting ready for their Hometown Holiday celebration this weekend.

The event will feature shopping, selfies with elfies, an all village sing-along, petting zoo and much more!

Nancy Cummings from the La Grange Business Association joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us all about the upcoming festivities.

La Grange's Hometown Holiday is this Saturday in the downtown area. Everyone is encouraged to come out and shop small all day, then stick around to enjoy the Holiday Walk at 5 p.m. Santa arrives by firetruck at 5: 30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://lgba.com/hometown-holiday/.
