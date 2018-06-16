COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get last-minute Father's Day gifts at the Gold Coast Art Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Father's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect gift for dad, you're not alone. (WLS)

Father's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect gift for dad, you're not alone.

President of Amdur Productions and Gold Coast Art Fair Producer Amy Amdur visited ABC7 Chicago to show off Father's Day gift ideas from the fair.

The event will display work from 300 juried artists and feature art demonstrations, live music, and hands-on activities for kids and adults.

Gold Coast Art Fair
WHEN: June 16th and 17th,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Grant Park's Butler Field (Corner of Monroe and Lake Shore Drive)
ADMISSION: $5, free for kids under 13

For more information about Amdur Productions, visit: www.AmdurProductions.com and on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartfestivalFather's Daygift ideasgifts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News