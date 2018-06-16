Get last-minute Father's Day gifts at the Gold Coast Art Fair

Father's Day is less than 24 hours away. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect gift for dad, you're not alone.
President of Amdur Productions and Gold Coast Art Fair Producer Amy Amdur visited ABC7 Chicago to show off Father's Day gift ideas from the fair.
The event will display work from 300 juried artists and feature art demonstrations, live music, and hands-on activities for kids and adults.
Gold Coast Art Fair
WHEN: June 16th and 17th,10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Grant Park's Butler Field (Corner of Monroe and Lake Shore Drive)
ADMISSION: $5, free for kids under 13
For more information about Amdur Productions, visit: www.AmdurProductions.com and on Facebook and Twitter.
community-eventsartfestivalFather's Daygift ideasgifts
