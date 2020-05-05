coronavirus chicago

Giving Tuesday: Non-profits hit hard by coronavirus hope people will donate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Giving Tuesday normally happens in November but the COVID-19 pandemic moved it up to May to help struggling non-profit organizations.

Sanja Rickette Stinson is the CEO of Mathew House, a daytime supportive service center for the homeless located in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

She says the organization has remained open but they are seeing more people and fewer donations.

"Every dollar helps, without the support of Giving Tuesday at this point it would be difficult for Matthew House to provide daytime services and two hot meals and the snacks they get each day, said Rickette Stinson.

A federal Payroll Protection Loan allows them the pay their staff, but only through June, said Rickette Stinson.

"It's very important that you support smaller community-based organizations because we touch those individuals who are in the community where many of them have lived and stayed for years," said Rickette Stinson.
