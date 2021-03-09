Glenview residents voice concerns about closing Fire Station 13

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Calls to keep a fire station open in north suburban Glenview are growing.The village held an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss the plans to close Station 13 and move its resources into four other stations.Many residents have raised concerns during meetings and protests about taking resources away from those in the immediate area. They voiced those concerns again Monday night."Closing Station 13 is one of the worst decisions you as a board can make for the constituents in your community," one resident told the board.Right now, the fire house is set to close on April 1.