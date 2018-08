An Olympic gold medalist from the southwest suburbs returned home Wednesday.U.S. Women's Hockey team member Kendall Coyne of Palos Heights landed at O'Hare to a warm welcome from family and friends. Coyne was on the team that took home the gold in women's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.Coyne attended Sandburg High School. Her mother helped to organize the welcoming committee.