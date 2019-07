Golf Battle of the Networks raising money to help kids fight cancer

ABC7 is helping kids fight cancer in a friendly but competitive game of golf.Wednesday, ABC7's Mark Giangreco Ravi Baichwal and Tracy Butler are taking on NBC and WGN in the Golf Battle of the Networks.You can pledge a dollar amount per birdie or just make a general donation. Proceeds will benefit Cal's Angels who helps grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research for kids fighting cancer.For more information and to donate, visit https://www.calsangels.org.