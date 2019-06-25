ABC7 is helping kids fight cancer in a friendly but competitive game of golf.
Wednesday, ABC7's Mark Giangreco Ravi Baichwal and Tracy Butler are taking on NBC and WGN in the Golf Battle of the Networks.
You can pledge a dollar amount per birdie or just make a general donation. Proceeds will benefit Cal's Angels who helps grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research for kids fighting cancer.
For more information and to donate, visit https://www.calsangels.org.
Golf Battle of the Networks raising money to help kids fight cancer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More