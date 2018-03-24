COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Good Food Expo promotes healthy, sustainable eating

EMBED </>More Videos

The Good Food Expo will be held Saturday at the UIC Forum. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 14th annual Good Food Expo wraps up Saturday at the UIC Forum. The two-day symposium features farmers, chefs and other experts discussing how to eat healthier and in a more environmentally-sustainable way.

Good Food EXPO

- Date: Through Saturday
- Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Address: UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
- Admission: Free for general admission
Visit https://goodfoodexpo.org/ for more information.

Tea Squares -- myteasquares.com
Phoenix Bean -- PhoenixBean.com

Zen of Slow Cooking -- thezenofslowcooking.com
Phyter -- phyterfood.com
TIny But Mighty Foods -- tinybutmightypopcorn.com
River Valley Mushroom Farm -- rvrvalley.com
Kitchfix -- kitchfix.com
Here -- here.co
K-Mama Sauce -- kmamasauce.com

Sofrito Foods -- cocinadefillo.com
Ruckus Teen Entrepreneurs -- ruckusteens.org
Localfolks Foods -- localfolksfoods.com
St. Steve's Cordials & Soda -- ststeves.com
Better Way Coffee -- betterwaycoffee.com
Matt-n-Mike's -- mattnmikes.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfoodenvironmenthealthy livingSouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News