Good Food Expo promotes healthy, sustainable eating

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 14th annual Good Food Expo wraps up Saturday at the UIC Forum. The two-day symposium features farmers, chefs and other experts discussing how to eat healthier and in a more environmentally-sustainable way.
Good Food EXPO
- Date: Through Saturday
- Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Address: UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
- Admission: Free for general admission
Visit https://goodfoodexpo.org/ for more information.
