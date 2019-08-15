'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago

GMA was in Chicago as part of their Summer Road Trip and dozens of fans lined up early at North Avenue Beach.
Great turnout on the set—errr pool? Should’ve brought my bathing suit! pic.twitter.com/nllYHdjjXU— Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) August 15, 2019
The set included a giant "GMA" sign along with some floaties in the water. The South Shore Drill Team, the 144th Army Band and Chicago sports mascots Benny the Bull, Southpaw, Staley and Clark the Cub were on hand for the occasion.
Tory Johnson got some help from Staley the Bear for some Deals and Steals, with savings on popcorn machines, jelly beans and collapsible water bottles.
GMA's T.J. Holmes spoke with members of the Tuskegee Next program, which gives at-risk youth from around the country the opportunity to fly. The program builds on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneering group of African-American pilots who fought in World War II.
United Airlines donated $10,000 to the Tuskegee Next Program and Sergeant Derrick Coleman from the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachuted in to deliver airplane tickets to New York City for the kids along with tickets to see Chance the Rapper at GMA's Summer Concert series.