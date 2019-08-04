Gov. J.B. Pritzker designates April as 'Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker has designated April as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Illinois.Pritzker signed the new law Saturday, surrounded by members of the Sikh community."As we shape our state to be a place that embraces our future with open arms, we would do well to take a page from the Sikh community," Pritzker said.The governor highlighted the importance of recognizing how Sikh Americans have influenced U.S. history and culture.Pritzker said he hopes the new law will create a greater understanding of the Sikh community.The new law takes effect January 1.