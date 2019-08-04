Gov. J.B. Pritzker designates April as 'Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker has designated April as "Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month" in Illinois.
Pritzker signed the new law Saturday, surrounded by members of the Sikh community.
"As we shape our state to be a place that embraces our future with open arms, we would do well to take a page from the Sikh community," Pritzker said.
The governor highlighted the importance of recognizing how Sikh Americans have influenced U.S. history and culture.
Pritzker said he hopes the new law will create a greater understanding of the Sikh community.
The new law takes effect January 1.
