juneteenth

Gov. Pritzker makes June 19 IL holiday; Juneteenth celebrations in Chicago scheduled

Federal holidays 2021: Juneteenth holiday bill passed Senate, on to House
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Preckwinkle announces skyline to light up red for Juneteenth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.

Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Illinois lawmakers joined Pritzker in Springfield Wednesday morning to sign the legislation. To commemorate the abolition of slavery throughout the United States and its territories in 1865, Juneteenth will be recognized as National Freedom Day in Illinois.

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker speaks on signing Juneteenth legislation


EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.



RELATED: Chicago to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday starting next year

"Just as Illinois led the nation as the first state to ratify the Thirteenth Amendment, in 2021, we are leading the nation in tackling structural racism head on thanks to the guiding vision of Leader Lightford, Representative Ford, Speaker Welch and the entire Illinois Legislative Black Caucus," Pritzker said.

Forty six states to date have made Juneteenth a paid state holiday, and Illinois is set to become the 47th.

Illinois will recognize Juneteenth throughout the state, lowering all flags covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to half-staff on June 19. In addition, a Juneteenth flag will fly over the state Capitol in Springfield.

The legislation clarifies that Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for state workers and public education professionals when June 19 falls on a weekday. June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022, so the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.
HB 3922 is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Juneteenth is also one step closer to becoming a federal holiday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill, which is now heading to the House.

RELATED: Senate unanimously passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

County leaders will also announce Wednesday that they will light the skyline in red in honor of Juneteenth.

Chicago has a number of events planned Wednesday, leading up to Juneteenth this weekend.

At Daley Plaza, a Juneteenth flag was raised earlier this week, and at noon Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead a ceremony there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopholidayjb pritzkerrace in americajuneteenthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
House moving quickly to pass bill making Juneteenth a holiday
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
'Our Chicago: Black Freedom' commemorates Juneteenth
Chicago to recognize Juneteenth as holiday starting next year
TOP STORIES
CFD responds to downtown high-rise blaze
8 shot, 4 fatally in Englewood mass shooting; some victims ID'd
5 hurt in West Garfield Park gunfire; 4th mass shooting in days
Hotspots remain at Rockton plant; evacuation order still in effect
Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles' brother
What's on the menu at Shedd Aquarium?
Bezos' ex-wife gives millions to 2 Chicago colleges
Show More
House moving quickly to pass bill making Juneteenth a holiday
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
LIVE: Biden to speak after hours of talks with Russia's Putin
LaSalle Co. kidnapping victim found safe, suspect ID'd
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
More TOP STORIES News