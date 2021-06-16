Gov. Pritzker makes June 19 IL holiday; Juneteenth celebrations in Chicago scheduled

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker speaks on signing Juneteenth legislation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10797647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker made Juneteenth a state holiday Wednesday.Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.Illinois lawmakers joined Pritzker in Springfield Wednesday morning to sign the legislation. To commemorate the abolition of slavery throughout the United States and its territories in 1865, Juneteenth will be recognized as National Freedom Day in Illinois."Just as Illinois led the nation as the first state to ratify the Thirteenth Amendment, in 2021, we are leading the nation in tackling structural racism head on thanks to the guiding vision of Leader Lightford, Representative Ford, Speaker Welch and the entire Illinois Legislative Black Caucus," Pritzker said.Forty six states to date have made Juneteenth a paid state holiday, and Illinois is set to become the 47th.Illinois will recognize Juneteenth throughout the state, lowering all flags covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to half-staff on June 19. In addition, a Juneteenth flag will fly over the state Capitol in Springfield.The legislation clarifies that Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for state workers and public education professionals when June 19 falls on a weekday. June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022, so the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.HB 3922 is effective Jan. 1, 2022.Juneteenth is also one step closer to becoming a federal holiday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill, which is now heading to the House.County leaders will also announce Wednesday that they will light the skyline in red in honor of Juneteenth.Chicago has a number of events planned Wednesday, leading up to Juneteenth this weekend.At Daley Plaza, a Juneteenth flag was raised earlier this week, and at noon Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead a ceremony there.