Community & Events

Governor Pritzker, First Lady MK ready to show off holiday decorations during open house

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Governor's Mansion is decorated for the holiday, and Governor JB Pritzker and First Lady MK are inviting families to participate in holiday festivities.

The mansion is sporting two Christmas trees - a 30-foot tree will be on display outside and a 20-foot tree will be on display inside of the mansion.

Inside the library, on the second floor, a tree is decorated to honor Illinois first responders and service members who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

"The holidays are such a special time for families to be together, and JB and I are delighted to welcome Illinois families to the People's House to spread some cheer this holiday season," said First Lady MK Pritzker. "We want families to feel welcome at the Governor's Mansion, and we hope visitors will take a moment to spread the holiday cheer far and wide.

The First Family will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, in Springfield.

Open houses will also be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout December.

Illinois Governor's Mansion festive activities hours:
  • Wednesday, December 4th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates

  • Saturday, December 7th, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House with the Governor and First Lady

  • Wednesday, December 11th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates

  • Saturday, December 14th, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House

  • Wednesday, December 18th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates

  • Saturday, December 21st, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House


For more information, visit www2.illinois.gov/sites/GovernorsMansion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsspringfieldholiday lightsholidayjb pritzkerchristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD supt. Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'poor decision'
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW side
2 school buses crash in southwest suburban Justice, lanes blocked
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town
USPS' Operation Santa stops through Chicago
Off-duty CPD officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side
Show More
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
Police search for suspects in attempted break-ins in Orland Park
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy Wednesday
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Ford, McDonald's teaming up to turn coffee into car parts
More TOP STORIES News