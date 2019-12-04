Governor Pritzker, First Lady MK ready to show off holiday decorations during open house

The mansion is sporting two Christmas trees - a 30-foot tree will be on display outside and a 20-foot tree will be on display inside of the mansion.
Inside the library, on the second floor, a tree is decorated to honor Illinois first responders and service members who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.
"The holidays are such a special time for families to be together, and JB and I are delighted to welcome Illinois families to the People's House to spread some cheer this holiday season," said First Lady MK Pritzker. "We want families to feel welcome at the Governor's Mansion, and we hope visitors will take a moment to spread the holiday cheer far and wide.
The First Family will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, in Springfield.
Open houses will also be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout December.
Illinois Governor's Mansion festive activities hours:
- Wednesday, December 4th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates
- Saturday, December 7th, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House with the Governor and First Lady
- Wednesday, December 11th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates
- Saturday, December 14th, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House
- Wednesday, December 18th, 5 to 8 p.m. - Open Gates
- Saturday, December 21st, 1 to 4 p.m. - Open House
For more information, visit www2.illinois.gov/sites/GovernorsMansion.