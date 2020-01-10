Community & Events

Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity serves up great food and a good cause

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Buying a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity guarantees early access to the nation's largest and oldest auto show while also helping 18 local charities.

Attendees get up-close to all of the sweet rides across more than a million square feet at McCormick Place, and, even better, you won't have to worry about the big crowds that come once the show opens to the public the next day.

Plus enjoy a wide range of gourmet food and beverage, all for a great cause.

The First Look for Charity is 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7, and the 112th annual Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Feb. 8.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear south sideentertainmentchicago auto show
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Getting out of debt after holiday season
Show More
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
'Jeopardy!': Will Game 4 determine who earns GOAT title?
Marijuana-related emergency room visits up after legalization
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Friday
More TOP STORIES News