Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity serves up great food and a good cause

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Buying a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity guarantees early access to the nation's largest and oldest auto show while also helping 18 local charities.Attendees get up-close to all of the sweet rides across more than a million square feet at McCormick Place, and, even better, you won't have to worry about the big crowds that come once the show opens to the public the next day.Plus enjoy a wide range of gourmet food and beverage, all for a great cause.The First Look for Charity is 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7, and the 112th annual Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Feb. 8.