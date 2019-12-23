Group of mothers donates truckloads of toys to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of mothers delivered two truckloads of toys to a Chicago children's hospital on Sunday.
Anne Roberts and her community group called "Moms of the Western Burbs" collected presents to hand out to young patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.
Some of the mothers have children who have been treated at the hospital, and Roberts is a cancer survivor herself.
The toy drive drew more than 4,000 donations.
