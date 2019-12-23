Community & Events

Group of mothers donates truckloads of toys to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of mothers delivered two truckloads of toys to a Chicago children's hospital on Sunday.

Anne Roberts and her community group called "Moms of the Western Burbs" collected presents to hand out to young patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Some of the mothers have children who have been treated at the hospital, and Roberts is a cancer survivor herself.

The toy drive drew more than 4,000 donations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochildren's healthchristmas gifttoy drivecommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
2 boys who lost father to gun violence get Christmas surprise
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure
Daughter 'graduates' at hospital to make mom's dying wish come true
Show More
Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside: police
Wrigleyville transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season
Gov. JB Pritzker reflects on 1st year in office
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Metra ask commuters to weigh in on what amenities they'd like on new rail cars
More TOP STORIES News