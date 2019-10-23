Spanish Coalition for Housing works to place families in safe, affordable housing

Gabriela Roman, executive director of Spanish Coalition for Housing, joined ABC7 Chicago in-studio to discuss the Coalition's mission and some hands-on workshops they are offering for all individuals.
Spanish Coalition for Housing is a HUD certified housing agency with three offices in the city of Chicago. They also have a partnership with the Chicago Housing Authority for property rental assistance.
Their goal is to provide counseling, education and housing resources for Latinos and other low-to-moderate income families in the Chicagoland area.
