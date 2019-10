Spanish Coalition for Housing works to place families in safe, affordable housing

EMBED >More News Videos According to HomeArea.com, several cities in Illinois are prime locations for affordable housing. See which ones made the top 5.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's no secret that finding affordable housing in Chicago can be a challenge, but one group in the city is working with renters and landlords to place families in safe and affordable homes.Gabriela Roman, executive director of Spanish Coalition for Housing , joined ABC7 Chicago in-studio to discuss the Coalition's mission and some hands-on workshops they are offering for all individuals.Spanish Coalition for Housing is a HUD certified housing agency with three offices in the city of Chicago. They also have a partnership with the Chicago Housing Authority for property rental assistance.Their goal is to provide counseling, education and housing resources for Latinos and other low-to-moderate income families in the Chicagoland area.