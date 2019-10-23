affordable housing

Spanish Coalition for Housing works to place families in safe, affordable housing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's no secret that finding affordable housing in Chicago can be a challenge, but one group in the city is working with renters and landlords to place families in safe and affordable homes.

Gabriela Roman, executive director of Spanish Coalition for Housing, joined ABC7 Chicago in-studio to discuss the Coalition's mission and some hands-on workshops they are offering for all individuals.

Spanish Coalition for Housing is a HUD certified housing agency with three offices in the city of Chicago. They also have a partnership with the Chicago Housing Authority for property rental assistance.

Their goal is to provide counseling, education and housing resources for Latinos and other low-to-moderate income families in the Chicagoland area.

