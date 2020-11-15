mental health

Movember charity again encouraging moustache growing for good causes

Coronavirus pandemic negatively affecting men's mental health, organizers say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Global men's health organization Movember is reminding everyone of its campaign this month.

Now in its 13th year in the U.S., the annual moustache growing campaign encourages "Mo Bros" and "Mo Sisters" across the country, to rally in support of Movember's cause areas -- men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Mike Fierke, a community ambassador for Movember joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about it Sunday morning.

Fierke said he participated just to grow a moustache, initially, but he then went through some mental health struggles of his own. He said it reinforced what Movember is all about.

The majority of people can benefit from speaking with a mental health professional or reaching out to friends for help, Feirke said. Movember wants to remove the stigma surrounding the subject.

The year 2020 will be the most important moustache to grow, organizers said. In what has been a tougher year than most, the charity is calling on the community to unite and raise funds that could stop men from dying too young.

RELATED: Health, fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shares tips on how to feel your best after Daylight Savings

"Research conducted by Movember shows us the effects of the pandemic on men's mental health is particularly concerning, and it is still far from over," Movember's U.S. Country Director Mark Hedstrom said. "Job losses, relationship stresses and social isolation are continuing to take a toll. In response, we've been working hard to fast-track digital mental health resources, to address the need."

Every donation adds up. Signing up for Mo-season is also a great way to stay connected within your own social circles, as it's been shown that supporting others can improve your own wellbeing, organizers said.

"With the help of our community, Movember will continue funding research and investing in programs to prevent our fathers, brothers, partners, sons and friends, from dying prematurely," Hedstrom said.

Visit us.movember.com for more information about the campaign.

Crisis support can be found by texting 741741, visiting crisistextline.org or through the National suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
