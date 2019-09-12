Community & Events

Hampton University, Howard University going head to head in Chicago Football Classic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Football Classic is back!

This year, Historically Black Universities, Hampton University and Howard University are going head to head Saturday in a game of football and a battle of the bands.

The rivalry between the two schools is as old as time, and this weekend, they'll have a chance to prove who is best.

It's going to be a big day on and off the field.

Thousands of students trying to figure out their next step towards their future attended a college fair Saturday morning at Soldier Field. It is part of the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund. Future students had a chance to learn all about schools across the county.

Hampton and Howard will go head to head on the field, with a game and a battle of the bands.

The football game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m at Soldier Field.
