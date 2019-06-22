Harmony, Hope & Healing helps people rebuild their lives through music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making us Chicago Proud are thousands of people who have rebuilt their lives through the restorative power of music.They've been able to overcome trauma like homelessness, addiction and incarceration with help from Harmony, Hope & Healing.Sophie Wingland, the community engagement director at Harmony, Hope & Healing joined ABC7 to discuss the organization's upcoming event.Harmony, Hope & Healing creates a safe environment where vulnerable individuals and families heal and rebuild their lives through the restorative power of music.The organization serves adults, children, and families who have been affected by traumas such as homelessness, incarceration, addiction and isolation.Their programs have helped more than 10,000 individuals since its founding in 2003.Harmony, Hope & Healing Sings with the Grant Park SymphonyFriday, July 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium ParkReserved seating prices vary. Lawn seating is free