Community & Events

Harmony, Hope & Healing helps people rebuild their lives through music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making us Chicago Proud are thousands of people who have rebuilt their lives through the restorative power of music.

They've been able to overcome trauma like homelessness, addiction and incarceration with help from Harmony, Hope & Healing.

Sophie Wingland, the community engagement director at Harmony, Hope & Healing joined ABC7 to discuss the organization's upcoming event.

Harmony, Hope & Healing creates a safe environment where vulnerable individuals and families heal and rebuild their lives through the restorative power of music.

The organization serves adults, children, and families who have been affected by traumas such as homelessness, incarceration, addiction and isolation.

Their programs have helped more than 10,000 individuals since its founding in 2003.

Event Information: Harmony, Hope & Healing Sings with the Grant Park Symphony

Date: Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park

Admission/Ticket Prices: Reserved seating prices vary. Lawn seating is free

For tickets, visit www.harmonyhopeandhealing.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgreektownchicagorehabsingingmusictherapy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD won't cooperate with planned ICE raids, Lightfoot says
Meeting to be held to address University Park lead contamination
9 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Father rushes into street after 3-year-old shoots himself
Lifting Lake Shore Drive Bridge to take longer, delays expected
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers expected early Saturday
3 people robbed at gunpoint in Englewood: police
Show More
VIDEO: CPD officer dances with community members
Study: Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death
Determined dog swipes cookies off kitchen counter
Snail mail plagues Chicago, recent report prompts city-wide change
Chicago kicks off summer with 70+ concerts, festivals
More TOP STORIES News