CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making sure women know how to lower their risk of heart disease is a top priority during Heart Health Month.
Ravi Baichwal talked to survivor Michelle Emebo about the life-saving changes she made and how other women can do the same.
The Go Red For Women Executive Luncheon takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Marriott Marquis Chicago and Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas are emceeing the event.
Heart disease survivor sharers her story
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News