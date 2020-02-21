Community & Events

Heart disease survivor shares her story

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making sure women know how to lower their risk of heart disease is a top priority during Heart Health Month.

Ravi Baichwal talked to survivor Michelle Emebo about the life-saving changes she made and how other women can do the same.

The Go Red For Women Executive Luncheon takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Marriott Marquis Chicago and Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas are emceeing the event.
