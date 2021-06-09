Community & Events

'Help a Hero' event to raise money for Road Home Program, which helps veterans, families with PTSD

Help a Hero to raise money for Road Home Program to aid veterans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother who lost her son, a soldier in Afghanistan, is working to help veterans and their families with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Corporal Conner Lowry was killed in action overseas in 2012. Modie Lavin used her grief to help other service members and their families and now she's getting some support from a local alderman.

Modie Lavin is the outreach coordinator for the Road Home Program at Rush and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea is launching the "Help a Hero" fundraiser this month to help. They joined ABC7 to talk about the program and the fundraiser.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit www.the19thward.com and for more information on the Road Home Program, visit roadhomeprogram.org.
