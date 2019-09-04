Hunger Action Month: Local food bank, depository raise awareness to fight hunger

September is Hunger Action Month.
To mark the cause, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Greater Chicago Food Depository are teaming up to raise awareness about food insecurity and take action.
Julie Yurko with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Nicole Robinson with the Greater Chicago Food Depository joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about how you can help.
Established by Feeding America, Hunger Action Month is a national initiative designed to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. Every September, hunger relief organizations and their partners organize a number of events to raise awareness in their communities of the existence of hunger and food insecurity. Without awareness of a problem, people cannot take action to remedy it.
According to both programs, more than 1.4 million people rely on the organizations for food. Last year, food banks collectively provided more than 135 million meals to families throughout the city and Northern Illinois.
People can help and show their support in a number of ways, including wearing orange on September 12 to raise awareness of hunger. You can also help by starting a food drive or by making a donation to your local food bank. You can even dine out at restaurants across Cook County during the month of September help fight hunger. Visit 86 Hunger and Pass the Plate to find participating restaurants.
To find out how you can donate or volunteer, visit Solve Hunger Today.
