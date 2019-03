Help find a cure: Chicago MS Walk will be April 28

CHICAGO -- A group from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society joined ABC7 News at 11 to promote Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.Everyone in this group has either been effected by MS, or has a close family member or friend battling the disabling disease.Chicago's annual MS Walk will be held at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 28. Every dollar raised goes towards finding a cure for MS.There are 1-mile and 3-mile routes available. CLICK HERE to register.https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=30332&pg=entryOther cities hosting MS walks include Deerfield, Naperville, Saint Charles, Roselle, Orland Park, Lake in the Hills and Oak Lawn.For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit www.nationalmssociety.org