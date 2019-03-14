Community & Events

Help find a cure: Chicago MS Walk will be April 28

A group from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society joined ABC7 News at 11 to promote Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

Everyone in this group has either been effected by MS, or has a close family member or friend battling the disabling disease.


Chicago's annual MS Walk will be held at Soldier Field on Sunday, April 28. Every dollar raised goes towards finding a cure for MS.

There are 1-mile and 3-mile routes available. CLICK HERE to register.
https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=30332&pg=entry


Other cities hosting MS walks include Deerfield, Naperville, Saint Charles, Roselle, Orland Park, Lake in the Hills and Oak Lawn.

For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit www.nationalmssociety.org.
