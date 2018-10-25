COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Help make Halloween a little sweeter for families in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyond creative costumes and trick or treating, Halloween can be a great time to give back and help others in need and teach your kids a lesson along the way

Beyond creative costumes and trick or treating, Halloween can be a great time to give back and help others in need and teach your kids a lesson along the way.

Kristina Lowensten, co-founder of the Honeycomb Project, an organization in Chicago that provides hands-on opportunities for family volunteering, joined ABC7 Wednesday morning.

Halloween Helping Tips:

1) Kindness Buckets: Bring cheer to families experiencing homelessness by dropping off hand-decorated pails of Halloween candy to shelters, along with craft items like party crackers, popcorn and glow sticks for a festive celebration.

2) Spooky Treats for Seniors: Brighten the day of senior center residents by baking Halloween inspired treats and delivering with handwritten cards.

3) Halloween Fun in the Hospital: Help pediatric patients enjoy the holiday by compiling activity kits with coloring books, stickers, and arts and crafts projects.

4) Costume Drive: To help kids who can't afford costumes, donate gently used or unworn costumes.

The Honeycomb Project is holding a costume drive. Email breeze@theoneycombproject.org to arrange a drop-off at The Honeycomb Project, 1030 W. North Avenue in Lincoln Park.

For more information, visit thehoneycombproject.org.
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweencommunityvolunteerismcostumeschicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Alderman opposes new Douglas Park location for Spring Awakening 2019
MPower the Night fundraiser
Ball raises money for Wish Upon A Wedding
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
More Community & Events
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News