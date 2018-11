Help make Halloween a little sweeter for families in need

Beyond creative costumes and trick or treating, Halloween can be a great time to give back and help others in need and teach your kids a lesson along the way.Kristina Lowensten, co-founder of the Honeycomb Project, an organization in Chicago that provides hands-on opportunities for family volunteering, joined ABC7 Wednesday morning.Halloween Helping Tips:1) Kindness Buckets: Bring cheer to families experiencing homelessness by dropping off hand-decorated pails of Halloween candy to shelters, along with craft items like party crackers, popcorn and glow sticks for a festive celebration.2) Spooky Treats for Seniors: Brighten the day of senior center residents by baking Halloween inspired treats and delivering with handwritten cards.3) Halloween Fun in the Hospital: Help pediatric patients enjoy the holiday by compiling activity kits with coloring books, stickers, and arts and crafts projects.4) Costume Drive: To help kids who can't afford costumes, donate gently used or unworn costumes.The Honeycomb Project is holding a costume drive. Email breeze@theoneycombproject.org to arrange a drop-off at The Honeycomb Project, 1030 W. North Avenue in Lincoln Park.For more information, visit thehoneycombproject.org